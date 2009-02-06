Kentucky Lawmakers Change Legislative Calendar

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky House and Senate leaders are adjusting this year’s legislative calendar, by moving four legislative days to March.Legislative committees will still meet on the original days, but the House and Senate won’t convene. House Speaker Greg Stumbo admits the move will cost taxpayers more money, since most lawmakers will still be in Frankfort for the committee meetings."I think it’s well worth it," says Stumbo, "in comparison to the enormity of this problem that we’re facing and we’re trying to address in a limited number of time, I don’t think that’s anywhere near unreasonable."With 22 days remaining in the 30-day session, lawmakers still need to fill a gaping hole in the state budget. They hope to send a budget-balancing plan to Governor Beshear by Friday the 13th. After that, they can turn their attention to other pressing matters.The 2009 session is now scheduled to adjourn on March 27th.