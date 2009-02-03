Ice Storm Relief: Lawmakers Crafting Bill To Help Schools

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighKentucky school districts losing instructional days to last week’s ice storm may get some relief from state lawmakers, who are back in session in Frankfort.House Speaker Greg Stumbo says lawmakers are definitely concerned about how school districts will make up days lost to the ice storm. And he predicts help is on the way.“We obviously don’t know how bad it is yet, because we don’t know when they will be able to go back to school, but yes I think school districts can expect there’ll be some attention given to that, and some relief,” Stumbo said.Princeton Rep. Mike Cherry is already working on a bill that would give school districts in affected counties ten disaster days. That would reduce their instructional days from 177 to 167. But Cherry acknowledges that the bill, which has not yet been filed, still needs a lot of work.