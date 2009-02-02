© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky General Assembly Resumes This Week

By Rick Howlett
Published February 2, 2009 at 9:49 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeigh Kentucky lawmakers have returned to Frankfort to resume the 2009 legislative session.Twenty-four days remain in the 30-day session and the top agenda item is balancing the state budget, which has a $459 million deficit this fiscal year. Helping the state recover from last week’s ice storm has been keeping Governor Beshear busy, but he's also been keeping open the lines of communication with House and Senate leaders."We’re continuing to participate as we go along with the legislature in the discussions. My understanding is that we’re making good progress and we’re gonna continue working on that because again this budget crisis is something we’ve got to get an answer to, hopefully sooner rather than later," Beshear said.Beshear is scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the General Assembly Wednesday night.You can hear it on WFPL starting at 7:00pm.

Tags
News Kentucky Governor Steve Beshearbudget deficitKentucky General Assembly
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
Related Content