Kentucky General Assembly Resumes This Week

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeigh Kentucky lawmakers have returned to Frankfort to resume the 2009 legislative session.Twenty-four days remain in the 30-day session and the top agenda item is balancing the state budget, which has a $459 million deficit this fiscal year. Helping the state recover from last week’s ice storm has been keeping Governor Beshear busy, but he's also been keeping open the lines of communication with House and Senate leaders."We’re continuing to participate as we go along with the legislature in the discussions. My understanding is that we’re making good progress and we’re gonna continue working on that because again this budget crisis is something we’ve got to get an answer to, hopefully sooner rather than later," Beshear said.Beshear is scheduled to deliver his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the General Assembly Wednesday night.You can hear it on WFPL starting at 7:00pm.