Poll Finds Support For Cigarette Tax

By Rick Howlett
Published January 9, 2009 at 2:38 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeigh A new poll released by a coalition of health groups indicates Kentucky voters strongly support a substantial increase in the state cigarette tax.The survey of 500 registered voters shows 69-percent of those polled support a one-dollar increase in the tax.That sounds good to Governor Steve Beshear, who’s trying to convince lawmakers to approve a 70-cent increase."I certainly think it adds to the momentum I feel is out there for some significant increase in the cigarette tax," Beshear said Thursday.Beshear says a 70-cent increase would raise about 81-million dollars during the remainder of the current fiscal year and 144-million next year. Right now, the tax is 30-cents per pack. Beshear is looking for ways to eliminate a projected 456-million dollar state budget deficit.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
