Moberly Ousted as House Budget Chair

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe longtime chairman of the powerful Appropriations and Revenue committee of the Kentucky House has been replaced.Rep. Harry Moberly of Richmond has been House budget chairman since 1995, but in this week’s leadership races, he backed the wrong candidate.Moberly supported former Speaker Jody Richards, but Rep. Greg Stumbo won the race and Moberly’s out has budget chair."I’m just glad that I was replaced with a good friend of mine and a person I know is well qualified, Rick Rand," says Moberly. "The Speaker asked me to be involved in the process and to assist in any way I can."Replacing Moberly is former state senator, realtor and insurance agent Rep. Rick Rand of Bedford.Rand, who has served eight years in the General Assembly, has budget committee experience and says he appreciates the leadership’s confidence in naming him chairman.