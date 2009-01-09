© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Moberly Ousted as House Budget Chair

By Stephanie Crosby
Published January 9, 2009 at 5:14 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe longtime chairman of the powerful Appropriations and Revenue committee of the Kentucky House has been replaced.Rep. Harry Moberly of Richmond has been House budget chairman since 1995, but in this week’s leadership races, he backed the wrong candidate.Moberly supported former Speaker Jody Richards, but Rep. Greg Stumbo won the race and Moberly’s out has budget chair."I’m just glad that I was replaced with a good friend of mine and a person I know is well qualified, Rick Rand," says Moberly. "The Speaker asked me to be involved in the process and to assist in any way I can."Replacing Moberly is former state senator, realtor and insurance agent Rep. Rick Rand of Bedford.Rand, who has served eight years in the General Assembly, has budget committee experience and says he appreciates the leadership’s confidence in naming him chairman.

Tags
News Rick RandHouse of RepresentativesHarry MoberlyKentucky General Assembly
Stephanie Crosby
See stories by Stephanie Crosby
Related Content