© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Committee Assignments Announced in Frankfort

By Stephanie Crosby
Published January 9, 2009 at 10:42 PM EST

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighCommittee assignments were announced today in Frankfort.After losing the Kentucky House speaker’s race, Bowling Green Rep. Jody Richards joked it likely meant he was headed for some lousy committee assignments. But the victor didn’t vanquish.Speaker Greg Stumbo steered Richards to the powerful Appropriations and Revenue committee, and the Banking and Insurance, Education, and Rules panels."I always look forward. I look through the windshield, rather than the rearview mirror," says Richards. "And I think there are great days for this body, and I certainly look forward to serving, probably for a long time."Richards, who first entered the House in 1976, was recently re-elected to another two-year term. He holds the record for the longest tenure of any House speaker in Kentucky history – 14 years.

Tags
News committee assignmentsKentucky General Assembly
Stephanie Crosby
See stories by Stephanie Crosby
Related Content