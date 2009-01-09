Committee Assignments Announced in Frankfort

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighCommittee assignments were announced today in Frankfort.After losing the Kentucky House speaker’s race, Bowling Green Rep. Jody Richards joked it likely meant he was headed for some lousy committee assignments. But the victor didn’t vanquish.Speaker Greg Stumbo steered Richards to the powerful Appropriations and Revenue committee, and the Banking and Insurance, Education, and Rules panels."I always look forward. I look through the windshield, rather than the rearview mirror," says Richards. "And I think there are great days for this body, and I certainly look forward to serving, probably for a long time."Richards, who first entered the House in 1976, was recently re-elected to another two-year term. He holds the record for the longest tenure of any House speaker in Kentucky history – 14 years.