Kentucky General Assembly Opens Session

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighThe 2009 session of the Kentucky General Assembly is underway in Frankfort.Speaker Jody Richards gaveled in the House, while Senate President David Williams was doing the same at the opposite end of the Capitol. Leadership races top the agenda, with former Attorney General Greg Stumbo remaining confident he will knock off Speaker Richards."Change is in the wind," says Stumbo.But Speaker Richards says he will be re-elected."I’ve listened to what they say and I’m very comfortable," says Richards.Once the leadership races are settled, hearings on Governor Steve Beshear’s budget-balancing plan will begin.This is a short session, lasting only 30 days, and is scheduled to adjourn March 24th.