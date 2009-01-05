Proposed Bill Would Create Week-Long Sales Tax Holiday

A Kentucky lawmaker from Owensboro wants to create a sales tax holiday to coincide with back-to-school shopping.Democratic House Representative Jim Glenn says eliminating the state sales tax during the first week of August would help working families save money. The holiday would apply to clothing items that cost less than one-hundred dollars, and school supplies.Glenn says eliminating the six-percent tax would make a big difference for some households."If you take a look around, a lot of families are being squeezed," says Glen. "The food shelters are short of food because people don’t have enough money, so I thought it would be helpful in that general area."A similar bill filed by Glenn during the last regular legislative session didn’t make it out of committee.The 2009 Kentucky General Assembly convenes January 6th.