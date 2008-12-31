Proposed Legislation Would Require Supervision for Roadside Fundraising

A Kentucky House lawmaker from Brandenburg wants to require adult supervision for minors under the age of 14 who want to do roadside fundraising.Democrat Jeff Greer is sponsoring the legislation. The measure would require supervision for youngsters who stand on the roadside and collect money in buckets. Greer says he tried to get the legislation passed last year, but it didn’t make it out of the Transportation Committee."They often felt like this should be something done on a local level, but I certainly feel like it’s something we should look at on a statewide level," says Greer.Greer says since then, he’s talked with members of the committee and House leadership to try to get the bill a hearing on the floor.The 2009 General Assembly convenes January 6th.