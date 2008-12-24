KY Lawmakers Propose Efficiency Measure

From Kentucky Public Radio's Tony McVeighSome reform-minded legislators in Frankfort are seeking rules changes designed to make the Kentucky House of Representatives more efficient.On April 15th, when time ran out on the 2008 legislative session, the clock in the House was stopped and work continued past midnight.The governor’s road plan was among legislation approved after the deadline and a lawsuit is challenging its legitimacy.Rep. Carl Rollins says the clock-stopping maneuver caught him off-guard.“That was a shock. You know, it was the first time I've ever seen anything like that," Rollins said. "Of course it was my first term, but it was my second session.”Clock stopping will be a thing of the past if House members approve an efficiency resolution being offered by Rollins and several co-sponsors.The measure also puts a 30 minute limit on House introductions and entertainment, makes it harder to remove House members from committees and requires better communication between the House and Senate.Because it applies only to House rules, the resolution will not require Senate approval.