90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville and 21c Museum Hotel present New Lens, a series of concerts and conversations exploring diverse and intriguing sounds and ideas in new music, art, and society. New Lens is free, but seating is limited and a ticket is required by visiting Eventbrite.com. We encourage you to arrive early, grab a cocktail, and view the current exhibitions at 21c Louisville or visit Proof on Main to enjoy some culinary artistry. Seating opens at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. Concerts will be held in the museum’s atrium.

Announcing New Lens 2022:

April 3: "Seven Last Words of the Unarmed" by Joel Thompson, "Two Black Churches" by Shawn Okpebholo, and "At the Purchaser's Option" by Rhiannon Giddens. Featuring Phillip Morgan and NouLou Chamber Players.

July 17: Bourbon Baroque plays Philip Glass

August 14: Longleash Piano Trio - "Far from Shore."

November 13: The Fourth Wall “Fruit Flies Like a Banana.”

Watch our past concerts here.