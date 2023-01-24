Tiny Desk meets globalFEST 2023: Dakh Daughters, Khadija El Warzazia, Cui Jian

For the third year, Tiny Desk concerts team up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival — Tiny Desk meets globalFEST.

Hosted by Angélique Kidjo, the series echoes globalFEST's live flagship event in spirit but is centered in the framework of the Tiny Desk concert series. This collaboration presents exclusive video performances from nine artists filmed in their respective homelands, on the road and in exile all over the world. There will be three nights of concerts, each featuring three bands, on consecutive nights beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. The globalFEST team wrote the following biographical information about each performer.

Dakh Daughters, Ukraine

Dakh Daughters create an atmosphere of a French saloon, where Mireille Mathieu befriends Marilyn Manson. On occasion, armed with a full set of strings, keyboards and percussion, the women shake the audience with a roar in the manner of the group Laibach, but can swiftly exchange anger for kindness, turning into fun-loving, Hollywood beauties of the 1950s who dream of tropical vacations in the Caribbean.

SET LIST

"Viyna"

"Fellini"

"Umry"

MUSICIANS

Solomiia Melnyk: vocals, cello, accordion

Ruslana Khazipova: vocals, drums/percussion

Natalka Halanevych: vocals, piano, double bass

Ganna Nikitina: vocals, guitar

Natacha Charpe (Zo): vocals, violin

CREDITS

Director: Vladyslav Troitskyi

Art Manager: Iryna Gorban

Audio: Anton Ocheretyanyy

Video: Nayan Ducruet

Special thanks to Theatre Le Préau and Lucie Berelowitsch

Khadija El Warzazia's Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda, Morocco / Algeria / USA

Khadija El Warzazia's Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda is a pairing composed entirely of women artists: Bnat el Houariyat from the heart of Marrakech performs women's celebratory and trance music, including chaabi and houara. The group's percussion and call-and-response singing and complex polyrhythms build into a deeply transporting sonic experience. It is accompanied by the mesmerizing Algerian-American dancer Esraa Warda, a "rebellious spirit" known for her profound performances of the trance-like jedba hair-swaying dance.

SET LIST

"Dyaf Allah Rjal el Bled"

"Mra Sabra"

"Li Guer imout"

MUSICIANS

Fatiha Benmsinane

Malika Nouader

Khadija el Warzazia

Nouzha Lagrimi

Touria Nouader

Esraa Warda: dancer

CREDITS

Producer: Esraa Warda

Audio: Simo Chafai

Director, Producer, Camera: Ahlam Maroon

Camera: Oussama Mountassir

Lighting: Amine Houmam

Special thanks to Azzedine & Abdelghafour Art

Cui Jian, China

The most influential rock musician in China is Beijing-born multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and vocalist Cui Jian. The former leader of Chinese rock band Ado, Jian's solo music is continually embraced by new generations: his albums having sold more than 10 million copies in Asia. The Wall Street Journal said, "Cui Jian continues to be an inspiration for China's disenchanted youth." However, Jian's prime inspiration comes not from politics, but from personal issues. He said, "I talk about serious things in my heart and people's lives, including, of course, love. But, mostly it's about Chinese culture, the modern culture. They're not political songs. It's just the truth, the modern truth. I talk about our life in China."

SET LIST

"Fake Monk"

"Go On"

"Wild in the Snow"

MUSICIANS

Cui Jian: lead vocals, guitar

Liu Yuan: saxophone

Eddie Randriamampionona: guitar

Liu Yue: bass

Lu Chao: drums

Gao Xing: hand percussion

Wu Na: Chinese guqin

Zhou Tian: vocals

Li Yanan: vocals

CREDITS

Art Director: Cui Jian

Executive Producer: Yoyo

Executive Director: Ken Deng

Live Music Recording Engineer: Li Feng

Live Music Supervisor: Wang Zheng

Live Recordist: Zheng Xiaofei

Program: Wang Zheng

Live Monitor Sound Engineer: Xu Xuan

Audio Equipment Coordinator: Wang Chaojie

Sound Mixing/Mastering: Li Make

Musician Assistants: Yang Haitao, Gao Shuo

Videographers: Ken Deng, Li Bingwei, Xu Zhu, Li Qianpeng, Jiao Mingjie, Jin Siwei

Assistant: He Chang

Gaffer: Sun Qunliang

Assistant: Sun Xujie, Cao Yawei, Wang Xinqiao, Cao Junfei

Coordinator: Wang Zebin, Sira

Special thanks to East Shore Jazz Club

TINY DESK TEAM

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Editing: Joshua Bryant

Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin

2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Video Production: Karim Tabbaa

FUNDERS:

The Mellon Foundation

The National Endowment for the Arts

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

SPECIAL THANKS:

Ken Umezaki

Fabian Alsultany

Steven Kirkpatrick

David Komar

