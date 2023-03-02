IT'S ALIVE: Dusty Springfield "Son of a Preacher Man" (Royal Albert Hall, 1979)

Today, we remember English pop/soul singer Dusty Springfield. As one of the most memorable icons of the Swinging Sixties movement (with her signature beehive hairstyle and heavy eye makeup), she had become a full-on legend by the time she took the stage at Royal Albert Hall in 1979.

The concert captured Springfield in her prime, and this performance of one of her signature songs, "Son of a Preacher Man," is a beautiful little piece of history.