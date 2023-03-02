© 2023 Louisville Public Media

502unes

IT'S ALIVE: Dusty Springfield "Son of a Preacher Man" (Royal Albert Hall, 1979)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today, we remember English pop/soul singer Dusty Springfield. As one of the most memorable icons of the Swinging Sixties movement (with her signature beehive hairstyle and heavy eye makeup), she had become a full-on legend by the time she took the stage at Royal Albert Hall in 1979.

The concert captured Springfield in her prime, and this performance of one of her signature songs, "Son of a Preacher Man," is a beautiful little piece of history.

502unes
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior