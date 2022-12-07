Elephant Path released a great new 502une "Getty Villa Garden"

Louisville musician Elephant Path recently signed with the label Street Mission Records which has artists on its roster from all over but also another Louisvillian in Delafaye. The two Louisville artists have collaborated in the past. Elephant Path's new single "Getty Villa Garden" appears on a recent collection called Five Years of Street Mission Records. Elephant Path is Devin Snelling who started recording on his own in 2020. The new single is dreamy pop and will eventually be part of an EP due in early 2023.