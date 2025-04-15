So It Was released a song that questions materialism with "In A Rose"

Brimming with shiny harmonies and almost a sunny jazz feel, the new single from Louisville indie band So It Was is called "In A Rose". It's the title track to their upcoming EP which was recorded at La La Land studio and is now getting its finishing touches. From Daniel Lobb, the main songwriter and singer of the band:

"‘In A Rose’ is a boisterous indie rock anthem that lands somewhere between The Strokes, Django Reinhardt, and Beirut. It is about being present and courageous in the face of a culture that prioritizes material comfort, reminding the listener that “accumulation is such a silly pose”. Releasing just in time for warmer weather, “In A Rose” is sure to pair well with a sunny drive with the windows down, relaxing at the lake, or any of your favorite summer adventures."

The band also features Dylan Weber-Owens on bass and Wes Carter on drums. All three members graduated from the Brown School in 2009, but didn’t start playing music together until October 2023. Since then, they have played all over Louisville and surrounding cities, with appearances at various festivals such as ‘The Big Stomp’, and have written and recorded music that they are set to release. As the band continues to serve as a vehicle for Daniel’s scrupulous songwriting, the three have found magic together and are excited to be on the brink of releasing the most unique and multifaceted So It Was project to date.

"In A Rose" is now streaming.