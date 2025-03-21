Circle The Sun, John Gage Turns 80 with a Celebratory Concert

Oklahoma native John Gage has been a pillar of our Louisville community for nearly six decades. His service as an activist, folk singer, radio personality, mentor, and defacto spiritual leader has had a profound impact on all of us, contributing to the vibrant cultural fabric of our city. Come celebrate his 80th trip around the sun with a big night of music featuring performances from John Gage, the Gage Boys (Eric, Geoff, and Will Owen Gage), as well as the Bibelhauser Brothers (feat. Jeff Guernsey & Steve Cooley) with a pile of surprise guests and collaborations in store. The show happens on April 25, 2025 at Headliners Music Hall at 8 pm. Tickets and details are now available.

Headliners Concert Poster for John Gage's 80th Birthday