Circle The Sun, John Gage Turns 80 with a Celebratory Concert

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published March 21, 2025 at 11:59 AM EDT
John Gage
John Gage

Oklahoma native John Gage has been a pillar of our Louisville community for nearly six decades. His service as an activist, folk singer, radio personality, mentor, and defacto spiritual leader has had a profound impact on all of us, contributing to the vibrant cultural fabric of our city. Come celebrate his 80th trip around the sun with a big night of music featuring performances from John Gage, the Gage Boys (Eric, Geoff, and Will Owen Gage), as well as the Bibelhauser Brothers (feat. Jeff Guernsey & Steve Cooley) with a pile of surprise guests and collaborations in store. The show happens on April 25, 2025 at Headliners Music Hall at 8 pm. Tickets and details are now available.

Concert Poster for John Gage's 80th Birthday
Concert Poster for John Gage's 80th Birthday

Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
