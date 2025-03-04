Reminiscent of The Cranberries in New Song "Birds and Drama" by Tangled Minds

More great Louisville music is on the way from an emerging band called Tangled Minds as they prepare their full length debut album due later this year. They also have a new EP called Handle With Care due this April. They just released the first single from it called "Birds and Drama" which reminded me of my love for The Cranberries and the late Dolores O'Riordan's voice. Tangled Minds is composed of lead singer/keyboardist Lauren Stroud, guitarist Jonah Stroud, bassist Micah Stroud, and drummer Benji Koelling. I asked Lauren to tell us more about how the band got together and what inspired the new song "Birds and Drama":

"It’s actually pretty cool how we came together! The band is mostly family: I’m the lead singer and keyboardist, my husband Jonah plays guitar, and my brother-in-law Micah is on bass. Benji, our drummer, is a good friend of ours and practically family. Music has always been a huge part of our lives, so it just felt natural for us to start making music together.

Our song "Birds and Drama" is a raw and honest look at growing up and the lessons we learn along the way. It captures that feeling of being too young to fully grasp life’s complexities, trying to find purpose while navigating the pressures of fitting in and the distractions that come with youth.

We’re really excited to be releasing our EP titled “Handle With Care” in April! It showcases a selection of songs that reflect our personal stories and shared experiences. We poured our hearts into this project, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it and connect with it!"

Check out the new single "Birds and Drama" now streaming everywhere!

Photo of the band courtesy of L. Stroud: