502unes Live! with Lacey Guthrie

Lacey Guthrie released her newest album Flower Eating Monster at the end of last year, and she recently sat down to talk about the Louisville music community, her influences, and what’s coming up for her music.

She highlighted the diverse and rich elements of the music scene here in Louisville, and having just participated in the Rock Lottery, she had lots of first hand examples of what the artists here are truly capable of. She also looked back at when she first entered the Louisville music community, her first musical projects, and the the earliest shows and venues she attended.

I brought up the dreamlike quality of Guthrie's sound, and she shared how it was shaped by an eclectic mix of childhood influences. From pop icons to folk legends and legendary songwriters, it shed light on her playful yet deeply intentional way of making music.

After crafting Flower Eating Monster alongside longtime collaborator and producer Kevin Ratterman, Lacey revealed that they are already working on her next record. The duo has proven time and time again that they are able to craft beautiful sounds together. Her next batch of 502unes may be here sooner than we thought!

Watch the full interview and performance here!