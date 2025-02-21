Michael Vettraino Released a Campy Synth-Pop Dystopian Video for "Chasing The Sub Lime"

Louisville's Michael Vettraino makes his living as a musician and has played with many local bands such as Genevva, Curio Key Club, Big Atomic, and more. He just released a music video for his song "Chasing The Sub Lime" which is a campy synth-pop tune about what he perceives as a dystopian present. The song also appears on an EP called From Down Here. I asked Michael to tell us more about the video:

"It is a dystopian present. There are a pair of glasses that integrate the internet seamlessly into the wearer's perceived reality. The main character uses them to censor and ignore uncomfortable topics such as money in politics, Roe, the opioid epidemic, injustice, and who and what we value as a nation. However, as he traverses the internet-reality he acquires cookies which start to sprout from his body as grotesquely bedazzled soft sculpture growths, those pesky terms and conditions. Eventually our hero is completely overgrown and things fall apart.

I wrote and played all the instruments on the EP (except Ellie Ruth recorded ~200 violin parts on the title track to create an impressionistic section I'd arranged) but I was fortunate to have an amazing team of folks to help realize this music video over the last 13 months. Notably local Pulitzer winning photographer Jon Cherry donated a picture of LMPD that is featured in the opening scene and Daisy Baker did an amazing job world building as the Director and Costumer."

The new EP From Down Here will be released later this Spring. In the meantime, enjoy this trippy ride in "Chasing The Sub Lime" now streaming.