Terrance Simien has Zydeco in his blood and dancing in his heart

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:50 PM EST
Terrance Simien
MBVS
Terrance Simien

Creole musician and 2X Grammy winner Terrance Simien hails from the Mallet area of St. Landry Parish in Louisiana. He grew up playing the accordion as his life was steeped in the regional music of the area. He and his band The Zydeco Experience will be playing that very music at the Kentucky Center for Performing Arts this Friday, February 21, 2025 celebrating Mardi Gras and making the whole crowd dance with joy in the Bomhard Theater. Terrance spoke with me, Laura Shine, about his love for the music, his origins, and what it's like to have your music played at on a ride at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. We also played two of his songs which you can listen to below.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
