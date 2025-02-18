Living Simple and Free on "Whiskey & Chicken" by Cadillac Young

Cadillac Young and The Shively Shitfires just released their new single "Whiskey & Chicken". It's a honky tonkin number that features the songwriting of Cadillac Young who is also punk rocker in his other band Shitfire who play around Louisville quite a bit. This song is not punk rock per se but definitely has some punk attitude. We asked Caddy to tell us more about the new song:

"It's a love song about just bumming through life. Living simple and care free. I wrote it when I was 22 and busking on the street corner for change a lot more than I do these days. But I had some friends traveling through town and one of them had mentioned how they were living on whiskey and chicken and I wrote that title down and wrote the song later that night. This song is a romanization of the vagabond life style.

It's a duet with Hannah Blakeman from Shitfire. Luke Stevens and Cliff Schweickart of Shitfire fill out the Shively Shitfires on this track."

The band Shitfire will be at Mag Bar this Sunday, Feb. 23 with Why Doms, Stars Don't Mean Anything, and Flood at 7:30 pm. We'll keep you posted on gigs for Cadillac Young and The Shively Shitfires too. In the meantime, check out "Whiskey & Chicken" now streaming.