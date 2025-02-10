© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Electric Upbeat Blues in new single from Kentucky Soul

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:37 PM EST
Kentucky Soul
Yani Vozos
Kentucky Soul

Yani Vozos is Kentucky Soul. He's also a multi-instrumentalist and front man for the country/Latin fusion band Appalatin. His new single "Don't Worry Baby Blues" is an electric upbeat banger with slide guitar and a full rock sound proving he's a man of many genres. His last song "Kentucky Soul Fly Free" was a power ballad and anthem to the State of KY. This time he tries his hand at low down dirty blues and does it very well! Check out the new song below which is now streaming everywhere.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
