Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm Tribe Up For the Animals on WFPK

Louisville band Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm are doing their part this Saturday, Feb. 1st at The Monarch to raise funds for the Tribe Animal Sanctuary. I had never heard of it until I asked my friends in animal rescue about them. Everybody knew of the T.A.S. because they are the place where the "unadoptables" go: animals who have been severely abused and neglected or livestock and horses who escaped slaughter or other drastic calamities. Joining us in the 91.9 WFPK studio was Greg Strife, co-owner with his wife Becki, to talk about what they do for the 160 animals in their care. In addition to an interesting conversation with the band and Greg, we also got treated to live acoustic versions of the songs "Tolerant Woman" and "That Fire I Touched". More details about the show below.

S. Sleadd Benefit Show for Tribe Animal Sanctuary