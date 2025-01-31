© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm Tribe Up For the Animals on WFPK

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published January 31, 2025 at 12:41 PM EST
Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm in the WFPK Studio
WFPK's Laura Shine
Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm in the WFPK Studio

Louisville band Sydney Sleadd & The Swarm are doing their part this Saturday, Feb. 1st at The Monarch to raise funds for the Tribe Animal Sanctuary. I had never heard of it until I asked my friends in animal rescue about them. Everybody knew of the T.A.S. because they are the place where the "unadoptables" go: animals who have been severely abused and neglected or livestock and horses who escaped slaughter or other drastic calamities. Joining us in the 91.9 WFPK studio was Greg Strife, co-owner with his wife Becki, to talk about what they do for the 160 animals in their care. In addition to an interesting conversation with the band and Greg, we also got treated to live acoustic versions of the songs "Tolerant Woman" and "That Fire I Touched". More details about the show below.

Benefit Show for Tribe Animal Sanctuary
S. Sleadd
Benefit Show for Tribe Animal Sanctuary

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.