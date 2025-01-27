From the Vault: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn: "You have to put yourself into the songs"

This interview was conducted in 2015:

Abigail Washburn and Béla Fleck may be the undisputed royalty of the banjo world, but their journey together is anything but regal—it’s grounded, passionate, and refreshingly candid. The married duo just released their long-awaited collaborative record, a project that’s been simmering for over a decade. In classic Washburn-Fleck fashion, it’s an intricate dance of traditional roots music, personal storytelling, and their unmistakable synergy.

“We’ve been together for ten years, and this is our first duo record,” Washburn points out with a knowing laugh. “Life got in the way. Projects, tours, babies… you know how it goes.” That baby, their son Juno, is at the heart of their story. His presence turned the idea of making a record together from “someday” into a now-or-never moment. “We probably would’ve waited longer if it wasn’t for him,” Béla admits.

The record, which leans heavily on reimagined traditional songs, came together in a way that feels both organic and utterly inspired. Take their rendition of “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” for example. It started as an impromptu jam between Washburn and Juno at the breakfast table—baby hands banging rhythmically on the table, Abigail’s voice shifting into modal melodies. Béla heard a recording later and knew they’d struck gold. “Pete Seeger wouldn’t recognize our version, but I don’t think he’d be upset,” Béla quips.

The duo’s approach to tradition is what makes their music so unique. Instead of simply recreating old standards, they transform them, adding unexpected twists and layers. “If you just imitate what’s been done, that’s when songs feel worn out,” Washburn says. “But if you bring yourself into it, these songs can feel brand new.”

For two musicians who’ve spent their careers stretching the boundaries of what the banjo can do, this project feels like both a homecoming and a fresh start. It’s the first full album to exclusively feature clawhammer and three-finger banjo playing—a testament to their mutual respect for tradition and innovation. “The banjo has this magic when you’re up close,” Béla explains. “We wanted to capture that intimacy and let people hear the complexity and beauty of the instrument.”

Despite their easygoing banter, there’s a clear reverence for what they do, both as musicians and as collaborators. They talk openly about the challenges of creating together as a couple. “You have to learn how to give feedback without meddling,” Béla admits. Abigail laughs, “You’re better at that than me, but I think your meddling comes from a good place—it’s detail-oriented.”

And then there’s the matter of their future endeavors. When asked about the possibility of a Disney-inspired project, Washburn lights up, while Béla groans. “I wouldn’t mind doing something like ‘Whistle While You Work,’” Washburn teases. Béla rolls his eyes but grins, clearly aware that the idea might not be as far-fetched as he’d like.

It’s not all about music, though. Their work extends into cultural diplomacy, humanitarian efforts, and breaking down barriers between genres and nations. While Béla shies away from calling himself an activist, Abigail embraces the idea. “Politics doesn’t have all the answers. Art, music, and beauty need to be part of the conversation about the future,” she says.

For a couple who’ve built their careers on collaboration and innovation, their latest record feels like a culmination of everything they’ve learned, both musically and personally. It’s not just a collection of songs; it’s a celebration of connection, creativity, and the beauty of sharing your life and art with someone else.

As for what’s next, Béla offers a shrug and a knowing smile: “We’ll keep doing what we do. And whatever happens, happens.” If their track record is any indication, it’ll be nothing short of extraordinary.

Watch the interview above and then check out the track below.