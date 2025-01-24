Will Overman is ready to get his new album out and put the past in the rearview mirror

Virginia native and Nashville based musician Will Overman has a story many musicians can relate to regarding the pandemic. He was all ready to launch his new album, just bought a van, had the tour booked, and then the lockdown happened which dismantled not only his tour and album release but his life as well. Will tells us about adjusting to the circumstances and is ready to move on with a new album due this Spring called Stranger. He also played 2 new songs for us called "The Bottom" and "Landlocked Heart".