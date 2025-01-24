R.Ring's Mike Montgomery: "I never thought I needed to do a solo record"

Mike Montgomery, known for his work with the bands thistle, Ampline, and R.Ring with Kelley Deal of The Breeders, has launched a new project called Nervous Verbs. He has announced that his debut solo album, Pony Coughing, will be released on February 28, 2025, through Don Giovanni Records.

Montgomery recently chatted with WFPK's John Timmons about the inspiration behind the new music and his unique recording methods. He utilized his phone memos to capture melodies and complete performances as they occurred. As he gathered these home recordings, he shared them with friends like Kelley Deal, Lori Goldston, Devin Ocampo, and many others who contributed their talents to the tracks. Montgomery remarked, “The additional layers people sent me showed that the songs were strong enough to support them.”

