R.Ring's Mike Montgomery: "I never thought I needed to do a solo record"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 24, 2025 at 4:07 PM EST
photo courtesy of the arist
Mike Montgomery/Nervous Verbs

R.Ring's Mike Montgomery announces new solo project Nervous Verbs

Mike Montgomery, known for his work with the bands thistle, Ampline, and R.Ring with Kelley Deal of The Breeders, has launched a new project called Nervous Verbs. He has announced that his debut solo album, Pony Coughing, will be released on February 28, 2025, through Don Giovanni Records.

Montgomery recently chatted with WFPK's John Timmons about the inspiration behind the new music and his unique recording methods. He utilized his phone memos to capture melodies and complete performances as they occurred. As he gathered these home recordings, he shared them with friends like Kelley Deal, Lori Goldston, Devin Ocampo, and many others who contributed their talents to the tracks. Montgomery remarked, “The additional layers people sent me showed that the songs were strong enough to support them.”

Check out theirconversation above and watch the video for “Vicious Riffs” below.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
