502unes Live! with Andrew Montana

In this episode of 502unes Live!, Andrew Montana joined me in the LPM performance studio to share his story and some exciting updates. Originally from San Bernardino, California, Montana’s roots are a blend of Mexican traditions and Appalachian bluegrass, which shaped his love for music.

Though he’s not a Louisville native, Montana has found a home in the city’s music scene. “I’ve never been part of a more supportive community,” he said, noting that Louisville’s artists create for the love of music, not just the hustle.

Montana kept very busy last year, crafting two very different albums. One is a folk-inspired project created in his bedroom, with Montana playing most of the instruments himself. The other, a classical-leaning experiment, features orchestral arrangements recorded at Louisville's La La Land studio. “It’s so different, I’m considering releasing it under an alternate personality,” he shared.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2025, Montana hopes to release both albums, go on tour, and maybe even buy a horse. He dreams of doing a horseback barn tour, traveling from farm to farm with a guitar on his back.

With big ideas and plenty of music in the works, Andrew Montana is one to watch. Watch the full interview and performance here, and stay tuned to WFPK for more!