WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Sunny War "Cry Baby" (featuring Valerie June)

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:05 AM EST
Sunny War

Sunny War Teams with Valerie June for New Single “Cry Baby”

Punk-inspired folk singer-songwriter Sunny War has shared her latest single, “Cry Baby,” featuring Valerie June. It’s the third preview from her forthcoming album, Armageddon in a Summer Dress, due for release on New West Records this February.

The new song follows the previously released singles “Scornful Heart,” featuring Tré Burt, and “Walking Contradiction,” a duet with the legendary Steve Ignorant of Crass.

“I’ve opened for Valerie June quite a bit and years ago I asked her if I could try to write a song for her.,” Sunny posted on Facebook. “Somewhere in Portland, OR, I wrote "Cry Baby" with Valerie in mind. I always listen to her when I want to be calmed down or hugged. I’m stoked that she was down to sing on this song inspired by her.”

Listen below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
