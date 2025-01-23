WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Sunny War "Cry Baby" (featuring Valerie June)

Punk-inspired folk singer-songwriter Sunny War has shared her latest single, “Cry Baby,” featuring Valerie June. It’s the third preview from her forthcoming album, Armageddon in a Summer Dress, due for release on New West Records this February.

The new song follows the previously released singles “Scornful Heart,” featuring Tré Burt, and “Walking Contradiction,” a duet with the legendary Steve Ignorant of Crass.

“I’ve opened for Valerie June quite a bit and years ago I asked her if I could try to write a song for her.,” Sunny posted on Facebook. “Somewhere in Portland, OR, I wrote "Cry Baby" with Valerie in mind. I always listen to her when I want to be calmed down or hugged. I’m stoked that she was down to sing on this song inspired by her.”

Listen below.

