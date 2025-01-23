Charm School charms with post modern punk on Debt Forever

Charm School is the latest project from Andrew Sellers (fka Andrew Rinehart) and longtime collaborators Matt Filip, Drew English, Brian Vega, and Jason Bemis Lawrence. The name change signals a move away from Sellers' previous songwriting efforts (as evidenced by his recent duet with Bonnie Prince Billy) toward a much darker and more aggressive sound. Think 70s Post-Punk & No Wave mixed with 90s Post-Rock and you’ll be close.

Originally from Louisville, KY, Sellers has paid his dues in both the NYC and LA DIY music scenes, and his various bands have played with seminal acts like Joan of Arc, Grizzly Bear & At The Drive-In.

Debt Forever is the first LP from the group and will be released on January 24th and at their show at Zanzabar on January 25th. Crop Rot, The Barclays, and Luvletr open, 8 pm, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. They also have a new EP with many of the songs that will be on the new album called Without A Doubt, now streaming.