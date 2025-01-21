WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: neil young and the chrome hearts "big change"

“Big change is coming. Could be bad and it could be good.”

Neil Young has shared his new single, “Big Change,” the first song taken from his forthcoming new album with his band The Chrome Hearts titled, Talkin’ to the Trees.

John Hanlon, the longtime mixing engineer of Neil Young says that the track is “in your face loud irreverent rock ‘n roll paint splatter on the canvas in the vein of a Jackson Pollack painting.”

Listen below.

