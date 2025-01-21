© 2025 Louisville Public Media

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: neil young and the chrome hearts "big change"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 21, 2025 at 6:05 AM EST
neil young and the chrome hearts

neil young and the chrome hearts release their debut single, "big change"

“Big change is coming. Could be bad and it could be good.”

Neil Young has shared his new single, “Big Change,” the first song taken from his forthcoming new album with his band The Chrome Hearts titled, Talkin’ to the Trees.

John Hanlon, the longtime mixing engineer of Neil Young says that the track is “in your face loud irreverent rock ‘n roll paint splatter on the canvas in the vein of a Jackson Pollack painting.”

Listen below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

