WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Shannon & The Clams "Wax & String"

“Wax & String”, the new hard rocking, fuzzy single by Shannon and The Clams kicks off with driving rhythm guitar and vocals from guitarist Cody Blanchard. This energy was inspired by the song “Venus” by Shocking Blue, which brings acoustic guitar to the forefront. “Wax & String” explores the relationships between people and inanimate objects, and how we attach so much weight and meaning to them. Listen below.

“This song is about the way people attach deep meaning to inanimate objects,” Blanchard shared. “The ease with which we do this, how natural it is for us. The innate compulsion towards superstition, witchery, sacred objects, cursed objects. It’s in us. A teddy bear, a pocketknife, a weird rock, a sacred idol, a garment.”

"In Aliens (1986), Ripley checks inside a filthy doll’s head for bad dreams to comfort an orphaned child. The child replies, ‘it’s just a piece of plastic.’ Which is true. But also it doesn’t matter. It was the only thing she had to comfort her after her parents died, and it helped.

"In retrospect I think this concept bubbled into my subconscious right after Joe died, and I had to go into Joe and Shannon’s empty apartment to get something of his and water the plants that he left behind, because it was way too painful for Shannon to return yet. Going through his things feeling very shook up at seeing and touching the objects that belonged to him, that he used every day, that he intended to use again, things drenched in his psychic presence. The way they were left out or put away for the future. I didn’t really tell anyone about it at the time. Something about interacting with these things was very emotional in a way I did not expect. Unable to even comprehend what this would feel like for Shannon, the hard limits of my own emotional comprehension. My own small experience absolutely dwarfed by that."

