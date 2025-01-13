© 2025 Louisville Public Media

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Bob Mould "Here We Go Crazy"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 13, 2025 at 6:26 AM EST
Bob Mould
Ryan Bakerink
/
Granary Music/BMG
Bob Mould

Bob Mould Announces New Album and Louisville Tour Date

With the release of the video for the title track, Bob Mould, founding member of Hüsker Dü and Sugar, has announced his 15th solo album, Here We Go Crazy, is set for release on March 7 via Granary Music/BMG.

“On the surface, this is a group of straightforward guitar pop songs,” Mould stated about the album. “I’m refining my primary sound and style through simplicity, brevity, and clarity. Under the hood, there’s a number of contrasting themes. Control and chaos, hypervigilance and helplessness, uncertainty and unconditional love.”

“It’s loud guitars, catchy melodies, and the team (Jon, Jason, and Beau) you know and love. It’s an intimate look into my current perspectives on life, love, and how we make it through the world one day at a time. It’s a Bob Mould album.”

About the new video Bob shared: “I’ve been spending time in the Southern California desert over the past few years. Chilly wilderness atop a mountain, expansive vistas below the hills, distant places to escape life’s routines. ’Going crazy’ can be many different things. The joy of reckless abandon, the uncertainty of the world’s future, the silence of solitude.”

Beginning April 1, Mould and his band, Jason Narducy and Jon Wurster, will embark on a headlining tour of the US in support of the album that includes a show at Headliners Music Hall on May 9.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

