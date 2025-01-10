© 2025 Louisville Public Media

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Blondshell "T&A"

John Timmons
Published January 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Daniel Topete
/
Partisan Records
Blondshell

Blondshell Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “T&A”

Indie pop artist Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) has shared details of her sophomore studio album, If You Asked For A Picture, set for release May 2 via Partisan Records. It's the follow-up to her highly acclaimed 2023 self-titled debut album.

Accompanying news of the new record is the video for “T&A,” a song that blends humor, self-awareness, and vulnerability into an accidental love story.

Speaking about the new song, Teitlebaum shared: “There’s a Rolling Stones song on Tattoo You called ‘Little T&A’ and at one point in the song, he says ‘tits and ass,’ so I’m borrowing that. I think in music, it’s easy to see things as either more sexualized or more romantic, and I wanted this to be both. I see it as a love story— maybe not the most fairy tale love story— but I wanted it to feel like a really narrative song, where one thing leads to another and then you end up somewhere you didn’t expect. Normally that's not how I write, but I wanted a song like that.”

The LP title is inspired by Mary Oliver’s 1986 poem “Dogfish,” about which Teitelbaum explained: “I don’t need to tell you everything I’ve been through. It’s just another story of somebody trying to survive. Something I love about songs is that you’re showing a snapshot of a person or a relationship, and showing a glimpse into a story can be just as important as trying to capture the entire thing. Sometimes it’s even truer to the entire picture than if you tried to write everything down.”

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
