WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Blondshell "T&A"

Indie pop artist Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) has shared details of her sophomore studio album, If You Asked For A Picture, set for release May 2 via Partisan Records. It's the follow-up to her highly acclaimed 2023 self-titled debut album.

Accompanying news of the new record is the video for “T&A,” a song that blends humor, self-awareness, and vulnerability into an accidental love story.

Speaking about the new song, Teitlebaum shared: “There’s a Rolling Stones song on Tattoo You called ‘Little T&A’ and at one point in the song, he says ‘tits and ass,’ so I’m borrowing that. I think in music, it’s easy to see things as either more sexualized or more romantic, and I wanted this to be both. I see it as a love story— maybe not the most fairy tale love story— but I wanted it to feel like a really narrative song, where one thing leads to another and then you end up somewhere you didn’t expect. Normally that's not how I write, but I wanted a song like that.”

The LP title is inspired by Mary Oliver’s 1986 poem “Dogfish,” about which Teitelbaum explained: “I don’t need to tell you everything I’ve been through. It’s just another story of somebody trying to survive. Something I love about songs is that you’re showing a snapshot of a person or a relationship, and showing a glimpse into a story can be just as important as trying to capture the entire thing. Sometimes it’s even truer to the entire picture than if you tried to write everything down.”

