Perfect track for a snowy day by Bad Milk Dirty Peaches and Wilder Adkins

Bad Milk Dirty Peaches is the moniker for ambient Louisville musician Caleb Cook who had been wanting to put words to a melody he had written and found the perfect pairing with folk artist Wilder Adkins with their new song "Always, and Then Some". It has been a very snowy January of 2025 and the song is perfect for a winter vibe. I asked Caleb to tell us more about himself, the song, and how he and Wilder created it:

"I am solo artists based out of Louisville, producing music that is mostly lo-fi with hints of ambient, dungeon synth and electronic. I had been wanting to work with a vocalist for some time and had finally made a track that I thought would sound good with vocals on it as all of my music is instrumental. I knew I wanted a folk artist and had long been a fan of Wilder Adkins and his Americana folk music. Ironically, I was introduced to his music through one of, if not his only instrumental song “Sericea” off of his 2016 record Hope & Sorrow.

I contacted him and discussed my idea for the song. I wanted him to have free rein over the vocals and lyrics as I’ve long been a fan of his singing and songwriting, I wanted him to go wherever he felt. We emailed back and forth but really the magic of this process came about organically as the first take that he had sent me was the one that we ended up going with. Once I got it back, I mixed and mastered it for a few weeks and added some extra sounds to the track. It happened to fall perfectly for a January release which matches the tone of the song and the lyrics perfectly for the winter."