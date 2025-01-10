Jeff Daniels: “I’ve gotten older, but the creative person inside me hasn’t aged a day”

Jeff Daniels and his son Ben Daniels return with Season 2 of their Audible series Alive and Well Enough. The series blends memoir, masterclass, music, and one-man plays, showcasing Jeff’s storytelling and acting talents, all with Ben managing production and lending his musical expertise.

Jeff described the genesis of the project, initially reluctant to create a podcast in the traditional sense. “I wanted complete creative freedom,” he explained. “I took inspiration from my unplugged acoustic shows, where I mix storytelling with songs I’ve written. That led to acting masterclasses, scenes from plays I’ve written, and even comedic bits like Dumb & Dumber's Harry Dunn interviewing me.”

Ben highlighted the seamless collaboration process: “It’s all well thought out beforehand, and my job is to make it sound the best it can. I even play on some tracks, which is always fun.”

Season 2 builds on the momentum of the first, with Jeff exploring deeper layers of storytelling. He crafts scenes where he plays multiple characters, perfecting comedic timing and dramatic beats. “It’s like mixing an album with five instruments—it’s just all me,” Jeff joked.

The series also delves into Jeff’s musical influences, from folk legends like Steve Goodman and Guy Clark to the storytelling traditions of playwrights. Tracks like “Across the Way” reflect his penchant for weaving intricate narratives into song.

Beyond Alive and Well Enough, Jeff shared a fun update: he’s credited with breaking the “Curse of Bobby Lane” for the Detroit Lions, inspiring him to write a song about it, soon to be recorded with Ben’s band.

With Alive and Well Enough, Jeff and Ben continue to innovate in storytelling, blending their love of acting, music, and production into a unique audio experience. Season 2 is available now on Audible.