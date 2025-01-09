© 2025 Louisville Public Media

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Japanese Breakfast "Orlando In Love"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 9, 2025 at 5:45 AM EST
Pak Bae
/
Dead Oceans
Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast announce new LP sharing first single "Orlando in Love"

Japanese Breakfast has revealed their new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), is set for release on March 21 through Dead Oceans. It’s the follow-up to the acclaimed 2021 release Jubilee. This marks their fourth studio album, produced by Blake Mills. Frontwoman Michelle Zauner reflected on the theme of desire, saying, “I felt seduced by getting what I always wanted. I was flying too close to the sun, and I realized if I kept going I was going to die.”

The string laden lead single, “Orlando in Love,” is described in a press release as “a riff on John Cheever’s riff on Orlando Innamorato,” an unfinished epic by Renaissance poet Matteo Maria Boiardo.

Watch the Zauner directed lyric video below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
