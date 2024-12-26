Pentatonix's Matt Sallee & Kevin Olusola: “We just love spreading joy”

Pentatonix’s Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee are keeping the holidays merry and bright with Meet Me Next Christmas, now streaming on Netflix. The a cappella group isn’t just part of the soundtrack—they’re at the center of the story, with their sold-out Christmas Eve concert becoming the hottest ticket in town. As Kyle Meredith found out, this movie is more than a holiday rom-com; it’s also an hour-and-a-half celebration of everything Pentatonix.

“I mean, it really is a commercial for us, isn’t it?” Matt jokes. But there’s no denying the heart and harmony behind it. The movie, which stars Christina Milian and Devale Ellis, came to life after a pitch in 2019, a pandemic pause, and a live performance that sealed the deal with Netflix. Now, it’s a global hit, topping charts in 43 countries.

On set, the group couldn’t resist bringing their spontaneous harmonizing to life. “The warm-up scene wasn’t even in the script,” Kevin laughs. “We just started doing what we always do—singing lines—and they decided to include it.” It’s this synergy, built over 13 years together, that makes their music (and their chemistry) so magical.

Speaking of magic, the group also wrote the title track for the film, Meet Me Next Christmas. The song blends nostalgic holiday vibes with their signature sound. “It’s a love song wrapped in Christmas cheer,” says Kevin. “We wanted it to feel like it belonged in a classic holiday movie.”

Pentatonix’s association with Christmas is legendary, and they’re proud of it. “We didn’t expect this when we started,” Kevin admits, “but it’s such a joy to be part of the happiest time of the year. People come to our shows to feel that joy, and it’s amazing to be part of that tradition.”

As for what’s next, the group is currently on their Hallelujah: It’s a Christmas Tour, bringing their festive spirit to fans across the country. For Kevin and Matt, it’s about more than music. “We just love spreading joy,” says Matt. “And as long as people keep showing up, we’ll keep singing.”

If holiday harmonies are your thing, Pentatonix has your Christmas covered—and then some. Meet Me Next Christmas is streaming now, and their tour promises a live experience as warm and cozy as your favorite holiday sweater.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.