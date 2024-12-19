WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Julien Baker & TORRES: "Sugar In The Tank"

Singer-songwriter/guitarist and member of boygenius, Julien Baker has teamed with fellow songsmith TORRES (aka Mackenzie Scott) and released their country-inspired debut single, "Sugar in the Tank."

The song shares the singer-songwriters' experience of growing up queer in the U.S. and finds them celebrating their love of country music.

The pair debuted “Sugar In The Tank” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch below.

