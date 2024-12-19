© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Julien Baker & TORRES: "Sugar In The Tank"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 19, 2024 at 6:04 AM EST
TORRES and Julien Baker
Ybru Yildiz
TORRES and Julien Baker

Julien Baker & TORRES share their debut single "Sugar In The Tank"

Singer-songwriter/guitarist and member of boygenius, Julien Baker has teamed with fellow songsmith TORRES (aka Mackenzie Scott) and released their country-inspired debut single, "Sugar in the Tank."

The song shares the singer-songwriters' experience of growing up queer in the U.S. and finds them celebrating their love of country music.

The pair debuted “Sugar In The Tank” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
