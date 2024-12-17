© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Eddie 9V "Saratoga"

John Timmons
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:37 AM EST
Eddie 9V
Eddie 9V
/
Ruf Records
Eddie 9V

Saratoga is the latest album from Atlanta's Eddie 9V

Eddie 9V, the alter ego of Atlanta-based blues virtuoso guitarist Brooks Mason, released his latest album, Saratoga, earlier this year. Kicking off the album is the title track, a catchy bass and keyboard driven song with disco-style harmonies, blistering guitar with the added kick of horns. Eddie stated, “That song is about being in a lonely tiny town that feels impossible to escape.”

Saratoga’ was written under a perfect western landscape,” Eddie shared. “We had an off day on the road and I was sitting on a random Air B&B porch picking a riff I had recently come up with. I was writing all these little lyrics while looking out to a huge mule deer directly in front of me eating grass and carrots that I was throwing to them.”

Saratoga’ has a real, almost desert/disco vibe to it. When it came time to record, we flew to Denver. I wanted to record the forthcoming album in the Rocky Mountains. You definitely get an outdoorsy feel in this song.”

Check out “Saratoga” below.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
