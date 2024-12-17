WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Eddie 9V "Saratoga"

Eddie 9V, the alter ego of Atlanta-based blues virtuoso guitarist Brooks Mason, released his latest album, Saratoga, earlier this year. Kicking off the album is the title track, a catchy bass and keyboard driven song with disco-style harmonies, blistering guitar with the added kick of horns. Eddie stated, “That song is about being in a lonely tiny town that feels impossible to escape.”

“Saratoga’ was written under a perfect western landscape,” Eddie shared. “We had an off day on the road and I was sitting on a random Air B&B porch picking a riff I had recently come up with. I was writing all these little lyrics while looking out to a huge mule deer directly in front of me eating grass and carrots that I was throwing to them.”

“Saratoga’ has a real, almost desert/disco vibe to it. When it came time to record, we flew to Denver. I wanted to record the forthcoming album in the Rocky Mountains. You definitely get an outdoorsy feel in this song.”

Check out “Saratoga” below.

