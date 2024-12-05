© 2024 Louisville Public Media

WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Sunny War (feat Tré Burt) "Scornful Heart"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 5, 2024 at 6:31 AM EST
Tré Burt and Sunny War

Sunny War is joined by Tré Burt for "Scornful Heart"

Singer/songwriter Sunny War recently shared “Scornful Heart,” the second preview from her forthcoming album, Armageddon in a Summer Dress, set for release Feb 21 via New West Records. The new track features fellow Nashville-based musician Tré Burt.

I met Tré sometime before COVID in Nashville during Americana Fest,” Sunny shares. “His set was before mine and we traded records. That was the beginning of a great friendship and we have now been working on songs together for a couple of years. We’re hoping to eventually put out an album under the name ‘Smooth Harrison’ (it’s like if George Harrison was funky). ‘Scornful Heart’ is the first song Tré and I finished together.” We're keeping our fingers crossed for that Smooth Harrison album to happen!

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
