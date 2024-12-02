WFPK SONG OF THE DAY: Southern Avenue "Found A Friend In You"

GRAMMY-nominated Memphis-based roots, blues and soul band Southern Avenue are known for their positive, message-driven original songs and their melting-pot mix of Memphis blues and soul. The band has shared their new song, “Found A Friend In You,” the first preview from their forthcoming Alligator Records debut album, slated for release in early 2025.

The group showcases the gospel-inflected vocals of Memphis born-and-raised sisters - lead vocalist/songwriter Tierinii Jackson, drummer/vocalist Tikyra "TK" Jackson and percussionist/violinist/vocalist Ava Jackson - along with guitarist/songwriter Ori Naftaly and keyboardist Jeremy Powell.

Tierinii Jackson, who co-wrote the song, explains, “This song is an anthem of our friendship and our shared experiences. It’s about the joy and the strength we’ve found in each other, and how that bond has made us who we are today. The gospel harmonies and the energy of the track reflect our roots and our journey together.”

Co-writer Ori Naftaly added, “It’s a song that celebrates the power of friendship, the joy of making music together, and the sense of belonging that comes from being part of something greater. It’s a reflection of the highs and lows, the challenges we’ve faced, and the unbreakable bond we’ve formed. The song is not just about friendship. It’s an anthem of the connection that makes Southern Avenue more than just a band—it makes us a true family.”

