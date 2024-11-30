Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock Dive Into the High-Stakes Terror of Don't Move

When you take a grieving woman, drop her in the woods, and throw in a psychopathic antagonist armed with a paralytic agent, you get Don’t Move—a tense, high-anxiety thriller now streaming on Netflix. Starring Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock, the film is a relentless survival story that unravels in real time, leaving viewers breathless as Asbille’s Iris struggles to evade Wittrock’s unnervingly calculated antagonist.

Speaking to Kyle Meredith about the film, Asbille and Wittrock were as thoughtful about the process as they were quick to laugh at its intensity. “It’s a compliment either way,” Wittrock joked when told the movie either shaves years off our lives from stress or added them back with adrenaline.

Despite its intimate cast, Don’t Move achieves a sprawling scope, thanks to its lush Bulgarian forest setting. The isolation wasn’t just a backdrop; it became a character itself, amplifying the claustrophobia of the cat-and-mouse chase. “It was helpful to be tucked away,” Asbille said. “The isolation fed into the story’s tension, keeping us in our little bubble.”

With most of the action focused on the two leads, the film required a chemistry that could withstand the psychological strain of their characters. “It’s a really good thing we liked each other,” Asbille laughed. Wittrock agreed, describing the dynamic as “messy, nuanced, and fascinating,” with both actors drawing on their characters’ emotional complexities to elevate the stakes.

For Asbille, much of the role required her to convey raw emotion while physically restrained. “We had color-coded scripts to track Iris’s different stages of paralysis,” she explained, crediting the directors for helping her navigate the physical limitations of her performance.

She also consulted with an anesthesiologist to understand how similar drugs might affect the body. “There was a childlike play in figuring out what the paralysis looked like,” she said, acknowledging the challenge of conveying fear and determination with little more than her eyes.

The physical demands didn’t end there. From braving rapids to performing in freezing water, the shoot was as grueling as it was immersive. “I’m afraid of heights, and one of the first scenes had me climbing,” Asbille admitted. “But that’s part of the fun—you get to live these different lives.”

Playing the predator required Wittrock to tap into a chilling, almost childlike perspective on violence. “He thinks he’s helping people have the most fascinating experience of their lives,” Wittrock said, unpacking the warped psychology of his character. “There’s a chameleon quality to him—he becomes someone different with each new person he meets.”

Wittrock described his character’s original trauma as the key to his descent into monstrosity. “For him, the saddest moment of his life was also the most alive he’s ever felt. It’s twisted, but that’s where he lives.”

The actor is no stranger to playing sinister roles, but Don’t Move allowed him to push those boundaries further. “It’s about getting under the skin of someone who’s unpredictable and terrifying, while still making him feel human,” he said.

With horror legend Sam Raimi on board as a producer, the film brought a blend of technical expertise and emotional depth. “He came to Bulgaria and helped set the tone,” Asbille said. “It’s hard to believe he’s the guy who made Evil Dead because he’s so sweet and gentle.”

Wittrock added, “He was like a voice of wisdom for everyone, from the cinematography to makeup. He let people do their thing but was there with great advice when needed.”

Asbille, fresh off her long-running role as Monica Dutton on Yellowstone, and Wittrock, known for his intense characters in American Horror Story, both welcomed the chance to explore something different. “Every new project is a unique experience,” Asbille said. “It’s not just about the role—it’s about the people you get to work with.”

With Don’t Move, Asbille and Wittrock deliver performances that are as harrowing as they are mesmerizing. It’s a movie that sticks with you—whether through the adrenaline or the anxiety—and cements its stars as some of the most versatile actors of their generation.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.