Shrinking's Jessica Williams: "The comedy is really hitting the right notes in this second season"

For a show about grief, Shrinking is surprisingly full of life. The Apple TV+ dramedy, now in its second season, brings together a standout ensemble led by Jason Segel and Harrison Ford to tell the story of therapists (and their clients) trying to navigate the messiness of being human. But it’s the rest of the cast—Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, and Ted McGinley—who really give the show its heartbeat. That outstanding lineup, along with series creator Bill Lawrence, spoke with Kyle Meredith all about it.

Season 2 dives deeper, this time exploring themes of forgiveness while still packing in its signature mix of sharp humor and genuine emotion. As show creator Bill Lawrence puts it, “We knew from the start this was going to be a three-season arc. The first season was about grief, this season is about forgiveness, and we already know what the third is about—but I’m not spoiling that yet.”

Lawrence, known for Scrubs and Ted Lasso, might be a TV veteran, but he still lights up when talking about this series, especially its music. “Music has always been a huge part of my shows, but here it needed to feel personal. We’re not just throwing on a pop anthem to fill the space. Every song should say something about the characters or what they’re going through.”

Christa Miller, who plays Liz and oversees much of the music selection, shared her approach: “I love using new music whenever possible—it’s such a rush to give artists a platform. But if the scene demands a classic, we go there. It’s all about hitting the emotional tone just right.”

Jessica Williams, who plays Gabby, admitted she felt the pressure coming into Season 2. “There was this moment where I thought, ‘Was Season 1 a fluke? Can I do this again?’” she said. “But as soon as we started shooting, it felt like putting on a well-loved jacket. Gabby has so much heart and so much chaos—it’s a blast to play her.”

Her comedic timing shines alongside Ted McGinley, whose Derek feels like the calm in the storm. “Derek might seem like this laid-back guy, but he’s got depth,” McGinley said. “He’s the sunshine in a room full of storm clouds, and I love that about him. He’s not perfect, but he’s honest—and that’s why people connect with him.”

For Lukita Maxwell (Alice) and Luke Tennie (Sean), Season 2 is all about growth—sometimes messy, always compelling. “Alice is finally leaning into being a teenager,” Maxwell said. “She’s making mistakes and figuring out how to own them, which is so fun to explore.”

Tennie described Sean as “the heart of the show,” adding, “His scenes might not always be funny, but they’re necessary. He’s there to remind everyone why we laugh—because life can be so damn hard.”

In a show about therapy, it’s no surprise that music plays a central role, both on-screen and off. The cast has their own go-to tracks for moments of joy or introspection, and their answers are as varied as their characters.

Jessica Williams: “Rilo Kiley. Jenny Lewis just knows how to hit you in the heart.”

Luke Tennie: “Vulfpack and Anderson .Paak. I need that energy before a scene.”

Lukita Maxwell: “Radiohead. Any album, any time.”

Michael Urie: “Barry Manilow, and I’m not even joking. He’s my go-to for everything.”

Ted McGinley: “Blake Shelton and Michael Bublé. They help me find my center.”

Even Christa Miller weighed in, noting how much she and Lawrence obsess over the soundtrack. “We’ll spend hours re-editing a scene if the song doesn’t feel perfect,” he said. “It’s worth it every time.”

As the cast talks about forgiveness, grief, and growth, it’s clear that Shrinking resonates far beyond the screen. Whether it’s the laugh-out-loud moments, the gut punches of emotion, or the soundtrack that makes you hit pause to Shazam a track, the show feels both personal and universal.

Season 2 doesn’t just continue the story—it deepens it, offering a richer portrait of flawed, lovable characters trying to figure it all out. And if the cast and crew are any indication, they’ll keep hitting those high notes—both comedic and emotional—for as long as they’re allowed to.

Shrinking Season 2 is streaming now on Apple TV+. Come for the laughs, stay for the catharsis, and maybe even discover your new favorite song along the way.

Watch the interviews above and then check out the trailer below.