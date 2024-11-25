WFPK Song Of The Day: Lucius "Take A Picture"

Lucius have shared their cover Filter’s 1999 hit “Take A Picture.” It’s taken from the upcoming ’90s covers compilation Every Possible Way, which will be released on December 13 via 3Sirens Music Group.

The new project hopes to help raise awareness for gun violence prevention with proceeds going to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. The compilation was curated and produced by Dan Molad, who is also the drummer for Lucius.

Listen to “Take A Picture” below.

“When Danny asked us to be part of this project, it was without question that we supported this cause,” Lucius’ Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe shared. “We knew with him being involved that it would be a fun collection of covers reimagined by brilliant friends and peers. We recorded this track because it was one of those nostalgic songs from youth that we’d bonded over and played on many a tour van playlist in our early years of touring. Our own journeys through and into motherhood—we were both pregnant when we recorded this!—really bring home the reality and the importance of our children’s safety and the need to end gun violence in our country. We will continue to support the important work that Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund is doing for our future.”

