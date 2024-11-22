502unes Live! with RELAAY

502unes Live! is WFPK’s new audio and video series celebrating the vibrant music scene right here in Louisville, KY. This monthly feature spotlights a different local musician or band, offering listeners a deeper connection to the artists shaping our city’s unique sound. Each month, I'll dive into the stories and inspiration behind the music with an in-depth interview, along with an intimate performance in the LPM performance studio. The series kicks off in January 2025, but we have the first episode today!

First up, Louisville-based duo RELAAY. The musical collaboration of Audrey Cecil and Amanda Lucas has been active in the Louisville music scene in multiple forms since 2008; RELAAY is the newest and truest. We talked about how they made the most of getting rained out of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday this summer, the changes that led to the formation RELAAY, and their evolved approach to recording their music.

WFPK will air 502unes Live! on the third Friday of each month at 2 pm. Watch the full performance and interview here!