Big Sean: "Time is like the currency of the universe"

Big Sean takes us on a journey in this edition of Kyle Meredith With...,! We sat down to discuss his brand-new album, Better Me Than You, and his upcoming book, Go Higher: Five Practices for Purpose, Success, and Inner Peace. With the album marking his first in four years, and the book tackling themes of growth and empowerment, Sean opens up about balancing both projects—and how they intersect in unexpected ways.

The two creations might not be directly tied, but both capture Big Sean’s reflections on personal evolution. The album explores a multi-faceted range of emotions and experiences, from navigating fatherhood as a new dad to addressing themes of self-improvement and setting boundaries. Sean explains how these topics arose naturally as he wrote, reflecting the challenges and growth of his own life. Tracks like Break the Cycle (featuring Charlie Wilson) and Boundaries—which samples Cleo Sol—stand out as authentic expressions of his journey.

“I wasn’t trying to be overly conscious or preachy—I just wanted to be honest,” Sean shares. “The album captures the layers of who I am right now. Some songs are raw and introspective, while others are just about having fun and celebrating life.”

Big Sean also delves into the creative process behind tracks like Black Void, which features Thundercat and Aaron Allen Kane. Combining elements of jazz, hip-hop, and soul, it’s a standout on the album, blending lush instrumentation with poignant lyrics. The track evolved from multiple ideas Sean and Thundercat had worked on during their late-night anime-watching sessions. “It’s one of my proudest moments musically,” Sean says. “We took these ideas and crafted something that felt expansive, yet deeply rooted in who I am.”

Beyond the music, Sean talks candidly about the challenges of parenting and how it’s reshaped his sense of time and purpose. “Becoming a dad changes everything,” he says. “I want my son to know how much he’s loved. That’s why I wrote On Up. It’s a message for him to carry, no matter what.”

With Better Me Than You and Go Higher, Big Sean feels reenergized for what’s next. While the four-year gap between albums allowed him to focus on writing and fatherhood, Sean says fans won’t have to wait as long for his next project. “Balancing a book, an album, and being a present dad was a lot, but it taught me so much about what I’m capable of,” he says. “I’m excited to keep contributing to the culture and pushing myself creatively.”

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.