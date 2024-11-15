Heather Graham: "I'm inspired the most by independent cinema"

Heather Graham has long been a Hollywood staple, but with Chosen Family, she steps into the spotlight as a triple threat: writer, director, and star. This heartfelt comedy tackles heavy themes like addiction, family dysfunction, and post-divorce dating—all through a comedic lens.

The film was a labor of love, taking over eight years to develop. "I wanted to explore how the dysfunctional dynamics in your family can show up in your relationships," Graham explains to Kyle Meredith. "It's about finding strength in your chosen family, and I wanted to tell it in a way that was funny, uplifting, and inspiring, even with some dark subject matter."

The story follows Graham's character, Anne, a yoga teacher navigating a chaotic life while trying to save her sister (played by Julia Stiles) from addiction. Adding to the tension is her budding romance with a single dad—and a competitive, seven-year-old future stepdaughter. "That dynamic, of trying to fit into someone's life and dealing with a child who doesn't want you there, is so painful and awkward," Graham shares. "But it can also be really funny."

One of the film's standout moments is a hilariously cringe-worthy dance-off. "It was the scene I was most nervous about, but it ended up being the funniest," Graham says. She credits child actor Ella Grace Helton, a competitive dancer in real life, for her energy and enthusiasm.

Graham’s career in 1990s indie cinema, with films like Drugstore Cowboy and Swingers, has shaped her approach to storytelling. "Independent films feel fresh and less corporate," she notes. "That spirit of creativity is what I aim for." She finds inspiration in films like Little Miss Sunshine, blending humor and heartbreak to create stories that resonate.

As a director, Graham appreciates the unique perspective her acting background brings to the table. "Being an actor, I understand the nerves and effort that go into performances. It's about creating a safe space where actors feel supported."

Looking ahead, Graham is eager to take on more projects behind the camera. "It's hard work, but it's worth it," she says. "I want to keep telling stories that mean something to me."

With Chosen Family, Graham has delivered a film that’s as relatable as it is entertaining, cementing her place as a multifaceted talent in Hollywood.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.