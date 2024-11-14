Grackle Announces Their Third Album with New Video

Louisville band Grackle just announced the release of their third album called All That Matters with a special show to celebrate at The Monarch on Nov. 23, 2024. They also just released a mesmerizing video for the first single called "Very Cold For June". Frontman and keyboardist Steve Katsikas, also of Dark Side of The Wall, a Pink Floyd tribute band, explains about the making of the album and upcoming show:

"Creating this album was a joyful process that was the result of hard work, collaboration, technical and musical commitment, and an underlying shared passion. On Saturday, November 23rd, we will be sharing our music with the world as it also gets released worldwide on all the regular streaming channels simultaneously. For the release party, it will be a "bring your own beverage" event, and we will have snacks to share as well. If you haven't been to The Monarch, it is like listening to music in your grandparent's living room (mid 20th century decor, couches, jukebox, and the homiest vibe). Doors open at 7PM and music kicks off at 8 with the Alex Clark and Brian Knopf Duo followed by the 7-piece version of Grackle."

"Very Cold For June" is the first single from All That Matters. Check out the video below.