© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Nickel Creek on WFPK Video Vault

Louisville Public Media | By J. Tyler Franklin
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST

Mandolinist Chris Thile and siblings Sean and Sara Watkins have each elevated the bluegrass genre with their individual contributions, but collectively they form one of the most celebrated string bands of the 21st century. Nickel Creek is back, and to promote their first album of new music in nearly a decade, they gathered around a single microphone to perform an exclusive set of music for WFPK Members Only!

Support for WFPK's 2024 MembersOnly Concerts is provided in part by PNC.
Tags
Music WFPK Video VaultArts and CulturemusicNickel Creek
J. Tyler Franklin
Tyler is the photographer and videographer for LPM. Email Tyler at tfranklin@lpm.org
See stories by J. Tyler Franklin
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.