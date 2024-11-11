Nickel Creek on WFPK Video Vault

Mandolinist Chris Thile and siblings Sean and Sara Watkins have each elevated the bluegrass genre with their individual contributions, but collectively they form one of the most celebrated string bands of the 21st century. Nickel Creek is back, and to promote their first album of new music in nearly a decade, they gathered around a single microphone to perform an exclusive set of music for WFPK Members Only!

