WFPK Song Of The Day: The Weather Station "Neon Signs"

The Weather Station, the project of Toronto-based musician Tamara Lindeman, has announced her new album Humanhood, with the lead single and accompanying video for “Neon Signs.”

In a statement Lindeman shared that she wrote “Neon Signs” at a moment when she was “feeling confused, upside down, at that moment when even desire falls away, and dissociation cuts you loose from a story that while wrong, still held things together.”

Lindeman continued: “The song came with multiple strands entwined; the way that something that is not true seems to have more energetic intensity than something that is, the confusion of being bombarded with advertising at a moment of climate emergency, the confusion of relationships where coercion is wrapped in the language of love. Ultimately though, isn’t it all the same feeling?”

Humanhood will be released January 17th via Fat Possum.

WFPK Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10